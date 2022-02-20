Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID-19 and is Experiencing Mild Symptoms

Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19 and she's experiencing "mild cold like symptoms."

The Palace confirmed the news Sunday in a statement and added that, despite the diagnosis, she "expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week." The Palace also said the queen will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement following the announcement wishing Elizabeth a speedy recovery.

"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Johnson said.

ET has learned that the monarch is both vaccinated and boosted, and is "following appropriate guidelines."

On Wednesday, Elizabeth had an audience at the Palace with the outgoing Defence Services Secretary and his successor. According to reports, the queen appeared to be in good spirits.

The news comes less than a week after Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tested positive. That diagnosis was announced four days after her husband, Prince Charles, had tested positive as well.

Charles, 73, had recently spent time with his 95-year-old mother two days before his positive test. A source at the time told ET that Elizabeth and Charles met after she returned from Sandringham. According to the source, the queen at the time was not displaying any COVID symptoms, and the Palace was monitoring the situation.

Charles tested positive for the first time in March 2020. At the time, the royal was said to be in good spirits and working from home with mild symptoms.

Elizabeth's diagnosis also comes not long after she had her first in-person engagement in months, after hosting a reception at Sandringham to celebrate her 70 years on the British throne. That soiree was a prelude to Elizabeth becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.