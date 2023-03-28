Priyanka Chopra Joined by Daughter Malti During Makeup Session: 'Glam With Mama'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' baby girl is already into glam! On Monday, the actress shared a new picture featuring their 1-year-old daughter, Malti.

"Glam with mama. #MM," the 40-year-old actress captioned the sweet photo.

In the picture, the Citadel star is in the makeup chair, as her baby girl looks up while the makeup is being applied to her face.

Malti is dressed adorably in a blue ensemble with what looks like a pink bow on her head. Since their baby girl made her debut in January -- during the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony -- her parents have opted not to cover her face with a white heart, revealing her adorable face.

In February, Priyanka shared more sweet pictures of her and Nick's baby girl.

"My forever valentines ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …," she captioned the photo set that led with a selfie of her and Nick. Inside the post was a photo of her and Malti looking at the water.

The following week, Priyanka shared another photo featuring her and her daughter during a girls' outing.

"Days like this. ❤️," she wrote.

In January, Priyanka opened up about motherhood and how things have shifted in her career, since she and Nick welcomed their baby girl via surrogate.

"It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I’ve always been like, ‘What’s the next thing?’" she told British Vogue. "But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her."

She added, "I want her to be able to look back and be proud of my choices. I want to do right by her."

Priyanka's latest pic with Malti comes after she and Nick had a mommy-daddy night out. Over the weekend, Priyanka shared a hilarious video from her and the "Wings" singer's date night.

"When mom and dad try to do Saturday night," she wrote over a video that shows her and her husband sitting down to dinner, when a party starts in the restaurant.