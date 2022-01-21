Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome First Child Via Surrogate

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child together. The 39-year-old actress announced they welcomed a baby via surrogate on Instagram.

Chopra wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Chopra and 29-year-old Jonas have been married since 2018. They've both said that they want kids in the future, though a source previously told ET that the couple wasn't putting any pressure on themselves and enjoying married life.

In an interview with Spotify's The Rewind With Guy Raz, Jonas said, "I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age."

"And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday," he added.

Meanwhile Chopra told Vogue India that having a child with Jonas was definitely on her radar.

"Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she said.

ET spoke with Jonas in November 2020, and he talked about quarantining with his wife.

"I've been able to stay real creative, just working on a number of things, whether it's music stuff or film, television development and writing," he shared. "But the biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years."

"That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots," he continued. "I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We're actually working on a number of things together as well, so it's kind of a family business at this point."

Chopra recently shut down split rumors when fans noticed she dropped Jonas from her Instagram handle.

"It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," Chopra told Vanity Fair. "It's just a professional hazard ... Because of the noise of our social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that."

ET spoke to Chopra in December and she shared the secret to her and Jonas' marriage.

"I think just being honest and needing each other’s company, obviously," she said. "Communication, having fun with each other. I think that's the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other's company and just have a good time."

"And it doesn't feel like work," she added.