Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding With Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna at the Zoo

Princess Eugenie was in the spirit for Earth Day! On Friday, the royal shared a series of pictures featuring her family, and two very special people made an appearance.

"It's World Earth Day and today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it," the 33-year-old began her post.

Eugenie's photo set led with a picture of her son, August, and her sister Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, enjoying time at the zoo.

"Photo 1: August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It's part of the Zoological Society of London @zsllondonzoo a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work," she wrote.

In the picture, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 2-year-old son and Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi's 1-year-old daughter have their backs turned to the camera as they watch a penguin swim.

Eugenie shared another rare picture of her little boy as he stood in the middle of a BBC Earth Experience. Rounding out the photos is a picture of August with his father, as they hold hands and walk in the woods.

"Photo 6: Because I love them and they love nature," she wrote inside the sweet post of her husband and son with their family pet.

In January, Eugenie announced that she is expecting baby number two this summer.

"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the post next to a picture of August kissing her tummy.

Eugenie put her baby bump on display earlier this month when she joined the royal family for their first church service without Queen Elizabeth.

The next time the royal is expected to make an appearance with the family will be for King Charles III's coronation on May 6.