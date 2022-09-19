Princess Charlotte Breaks Down in Tears at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Charlotte, who wore a touching horseshoe brooch, gifted to her by the queen, was seen visibly upset as she wiped her eyes outside of the church in London, England. It is unknown what moment in the service prompted Charlotte's emotional display, as she appeared to be in better spirits shortly after.

Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charlotte attended the service alongside her older brother, Prince George, and parents. Charlotte and George joined Kate and Camilla, the Queen Consort in a car that rode behind the procession of the queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal siblings then exited the car and stood alongside their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Wellington Arch as the coffin was moved to the hearse to make the drive to Windsor, England.

ISABEL INFANTES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images