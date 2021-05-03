Princess Beatrice Opens Up About 'Great Honor' of Being a Stepmom

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, a new wife, and now a new stepmom! The 32-year-old royal gets candid in a rare piece about what it means for her to be a stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's young son, Christopher, whom he shares with his ex, Dara Huang.

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in a private ceremony back in July after years of dating.

In an article focused on World Book Day, Beatrice opens up about how becoming a stepmom helped to rekindle her love of children's books, despite struggling with dyslexia.

"This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime," she writes for a piece published by The Evening Standard. "I have dyslexia and as such reading has never been my strongest talent, however, having a little more time to take a moment to really get into stories has been a gift I am happy to have shared with lockdown life."

Beatrice also reveals that Christopher has been at home throughout the pandemic as England's lockdown continues.

"My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term," she notes. "Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor."

The royal also shares how reading has helped her to cope during a challenging year.

"We have all had to learn new ways to cope with the strangest of times," she writes. "For our family, reading stories has been a great part of our journey to finding laughter and a little magic on the journey."

