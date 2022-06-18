Prince William Shares Cute Family Photo to Celebrate Father's Day

Fatherhood is a barrel of laughs for Prince William!

In honor of Father's Day, William and Kate Middleton released a new photograph of the Duke of Cambridge along with Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. According to the Royal Palace, the photo was taken in Jordan in the Autumn of 2021.

George and Charlotte are shown sitting next to William while Louis sits on the future king of England's shoulders. The post included the caption, "Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!"

It's a cute family photo for sure, but the kiddos provided plenty of smiles and laughter during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In fact, William and Kate poked fun at Louis for his antics, who first stole the show on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour and then again during the "Platinum Party."

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," the couple wrote, alongside photos from the special weekend.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership," the thread continued. "From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

William and Kate concluded with a cheeky reference to their youngest child, writing, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀"