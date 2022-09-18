Prince William Gives an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Spoiled Rotten, I'm Sure.'

Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis are in good hands! During a surprise walk about on Saturday, Prince William, confirmed the news to a royal watcher who asked about the status of the monarch’s dogs.

“I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he told the mourner after she asked about the status of the queen’s dogs. "They are going to be looked after fine."

The 40-year-old royal added, "They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. "They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure."

Last week, following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8, ET confirmed that the Queen's beloved pets will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, a.k.a. "Fergie."

The couple, who divorced in 1996, still live together at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate.

At the time of her death, it was reported that the queen had four dogs at the time of her death, two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, a dorgi called Candy, and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. It's also been reported that she had over 100 horses.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess," a source tells ET. "It was the Duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke. The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs together and chatting.”

The monarch decided to stop taking on corgis in the mid-2010s because she did not want to leave any dog behind when she died, but in 2021, amid Prince Philip's ongoing health issues, the Queen was gifted two new corgis -- Muik and her late dog, Fergus -- by Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in an attempt to cheer her up.

Just weeks later, after suffering the loss of her husband, the Queen suffered another devastating loss when Fergus died at just two months old. The Duke of York would go on to gift his mother another corgi, Sandy, on what would have been Philip's 100th birthday.