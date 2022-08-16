Prince William Gave Advice About Losing a Parent to Deborah James' Children, Says Her Husband

Prince William had a kind ear for the children of the late BBC presenter, Deborah James. In a recent interview with The Times, James’ husband, Sebastian Bowen, speaks about the Duke of Cambridge's visit to their home ahead of the journalist’s death in June.

Bowen shares that the royal came to their house and joined the family for champagne and to grant James damehood. Bowen, who shared children, Hugo, 15, and Eloise, 12, with the late host, says their kids were given advice by William -- who lost his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 15.

"He's obviously been through similar grief with the loss of his mother, so he gave powerful advice to the children that will stay with them forever," Bowen tells the UK publication.

While Bowen does not share the exact words the prince offered his children, he does note that the royal’s visit felt more like a visit from a friend.

"There was the time I opened the door to Prince William, who had come to give Deborah a damehood," Bowen shares. "He felt like a friend but he was the future king. That was bizarre. He was so relaxed; he came and sat down in the garden and had champagne with the family."

In May, James posted about the prince visiting her. “Prince William actually came to our family house today,” wrote James, who was in hospice care at the time.

“I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood. It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale - but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease," she added in her Instagram post. "He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden. It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a life time. He’s welcome back any time!”

In June, James died following a battle with bowel cancer. She was 40. Following the news of her death, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, spoke out in a rare personal statement honoring the host.

“We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah,” the message read. “Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones. Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C.”