Prince William and Kate Middleton's Son Prince George Makes His Wimbledon Debut

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a special guest with them during day 14 of Wimbledon! On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their oldest son, Prince George, who made a surprise appearance in the royal box during the men’s finals.

George, 8, was dressed in a smart blue suit as he sat in the royal box next to his parents and watched the defending champion Novak Djokovic, take on Nick Kyrgios. Kate’s outfit was the perfect complement to her son’s look. The duchess, who has been showing off her chic style during the annual sporting event, wore a black and white polka dot dress, which she paired with chic sunglasses. The duke wore a light brown jacket and blue pants.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

George, who is an avid sports fan, was full of expressions as he took on the intense match. At times, the young royal was seen talking to his mother and father, as he asked them questions about the match.

In one of the sweet moments, Kate, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, motioned for her husband and son to wave to her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who were seated a few rows away.

The royal family was seated in front of tennis legend, Stan Smith, who at one point presented the Duchess a baby version of his signature shoe, signed by him. The tennis great was also spotted chatting with George.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ahead of their arrival inside of the stadium, Kate, 40, and George, made their way around the venue. When the mother-son duo got out of the car, the duchess introduced her son to the working staff inside of the building. The pair eventually met up with William, who greeted them with a kiss, before they all took their seats inside of the royal box.

George’s appearance at Wimbledon reminds royal watchers of when his father, William, made his debut in 1991, alongside his mother, Princess Diana, during the Women’s Finals.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ahead of the trio’s appearance, Kate attended the Women’s Final. On Saturday, the Duchess wore a chic yellow dress as she took in the match.

Prince George’s latest outing comes after he and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stole some hilarious moments during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.