Prince Louis Steals the Show on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Family Christmas Card

In the precious pic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are wearing casual sweaters and posing in front of a stack of chopped firewood as their adorable kiddos sit on their laps.

Charlotte proudly sits on her mom's lap in a gray sweater with a house embroidered on it and brown boots. George sits by his father, rocking a brown sweater and a big smile. But it's Louis who steals the show in a blue sweater, clearly mid-laugh.

The photo was taken this fall at the family's Anmer Hall residence by royal photographer Matt Porteous, who has also snapped past birthday portraits of Prince George.

The card was distributed to NHS staff and frontline workers to thank them for a hard year of work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to their royal duties, the Cambridges have shown their support for medical professionals this year as the three kids posted a video of themselves clapping for NHS workers back in March. They also attended a pantomime performance earlier this month to thank key workers.

