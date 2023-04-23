Prince Louis Celebrates His 5th Birthday -- See The New Pics

Happy birthday, Prince Louis! On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son marked a milestone birthday as he turned 5-years-old. Ahead of the big day, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a series of new portraits of the birthday boy.

"Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.📸 @milliepilkingtonphotography," the caption next to the photo set read on Saturday.

In the first picture, little Louis is all smiles as he sits in a wheelbarrow wearing a blue sweater and matching blue shorts. Also in the picture is Kate, who pushes the birthday boy around.

For the occasion, the duchess is relaxed in a stripped sweater.

In the next photo, all eyes are on the birthday boy as he appears in a solo shot from the same shoot.

Breaking with tradition, the birthday portraits were taking by photographer, Millie Pilkington. The photographer took to her respective social media to express her gratitude to the royals.

"Excited to share with you a couple of portraits of Prince Louis, to celebrate his 5th birthday today.

"Thanking @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me with this shoot. #trulyhonoured," she wrote. "And wishing Prince Louis the very happiest of birthdays. #princelouis #princelouisofwales #princessofwales #princeandprincessofwales #capturing."

In the past, the birthday photos of Louis and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been taken by their mother.

Louis' birthday portraits come after he made his Easter debut at service alongside the royal family, and coordinated in blue.

Little Louis wore a blue suit jacket like his father and brother. However, the little royal sported shorts, as it is custom for younger royal boys to do during special occasions. Adding adorable flair, Louis' tie had bikes printed on it.

Royal watchers are on the lookout to see if Louis will make an appearance at King Charles' coronation next month.

A royal source tells ET that William and Kate will be making a decision about whether Louis will be attending his grandfather's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, closer to the time of the service.