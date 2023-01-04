Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare': All the Bombshell Allegations Against the Royals

Prince Harry isn't done dropping bombshells. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex releases his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, but excerpts from the shocking book have already been surfacing online ahead of the release date.

In these passages, the father of two makes multiple allegations against his older brother, Prince William, William's wife, Kate Middleton, details his traumatic search to find closure surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and more.

In the wake of his and wife Meghan Markle's recent six-hour Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the former senior royal still manages to make surprising new claims against his family and his life within the royal family.

ET has learned that both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have, so far, refused to comment on the allegations made by Prince Harry in his forthcoming book.

Here are the biggest bombshells so far:

Harry and William Urged Charles Not to Marry Camilla

In a new excerpt obtained by Page Six, Harry claims that both he and his older brother urged their father not to marry the future Queen Consort after his affair with Camilla had marked such a difficult time in their late mother's life.

"Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead," Harry claims with regard to the April 2005 wedding. "We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved. Fate might’ve intended for him in the first place. Whatever bitterness or sorrow we felt over the closing of another loop in Mummy’s story, we understood that it was besides the point."

As for his thoughts on his stepmother, Harry admits to being apprehensive about her joining their family.

"I remember wondering … if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories," he writes, adding, "Willy had been suspicious of the Other Woman for a long time, which confused and tormented him. When those suspicions were confirmed, he felt agonizing remorse for not having done or said anything before."

Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

Harry Drove Through the Paris Tunnel Where Diana Died

Seeking closure of the tragic 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, Prince Harry writes he chose to drive through the same Paris tunnel where she died, going the same speed she was going at the time.

In an excerpt obtained by People, Harry shares that the moment happened in 2007 when he attended the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris.

"I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large," Harry writes of his driver's reaction to his request, saying he wanted to go through the tunnel at 65 mph, "the exact speed Mummy's car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash. Not 120 miles per hour, as the press originally reported."

Harry shares his reaction to the experience, writing, "I sat back. Quietly I said: Is that all of it? It's… nothing. Just a straight tunnel. I'd always imagined the tunnel as some treacherous passageway, inherently dangerous, but it was just a short, simple, no-frills tunnel. No reason anyone should ever die inside it."

He called the decision a "very bad idea," writing, "I'd thought driving the tunnel would bring an end, or brief cessation, to the pain, the decade of unrelenting pain. Instead it brought on the start of Pain, Part Deux."

David Rogers/Getty Images

Harry Watched Suits Sex Scenes at the Start of Meghan Romance

Though he'd never seen his future wife Meghan's series, Suits, prior to their romance, he says he did Google several of her sex scenes after they started dating. According to an excerpt obtained by Page Six, Harry writes that he made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online."

"I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room," Harry writes. "I didn’t need to see such things live."

Harry is seemingly referring to Meghan's co-star, Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan's on-screen love interest.

Shane Mahood/USA Network

William and Kate Were Huge Suits Fans Before Meghan Joined the Family

In an excerpt obtained by Page Six, Harry claims that William told him to "f**k off" when he first shared that he was dating Meghan.

"I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits," he recalls, joking that he was worried "about the wrong thing" and was not expecting them to "barrage" him with questions.

"All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph," Harry writes.

Harry Calls William His 'Archnemesis'

In a preview for Harry's upcoming Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan, Strahan quotes Harry as writing about William in his book, calling him a "beloved brother and archnemesis."

“There has always been this competition between us, weirdly,” Harry replied. “I think it really plays into or is always played by the heir [and] spare [labels].”

MONDAY: @michaelstrahan one-on-one with Prince Harry.



What he says about his relationship with Prince William, how Princess Diana would feel about the rift between her sons and his new memoir "Spare" on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/qYI2kwcL5d — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Prince Charles Used to Make Jokes About Not Being Harry's Real Father

In another excerpt obtained by Page Six, Harry makes reference to the long-standing rumor that he is not the biological son of the now-King Charles III. It has long been speculated that amid Charles and Diana's martial troubles, she had an affair with Major James Hewitt, resulting in Diana's pregnancy with Harry.

"Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … 'Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?'" Harry recounts. "He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism."

Harry goes on to write that Diana didn't meet Hewitt "until long after I was born."

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

William and Kate's Support of His Nazi Costume

Harry made headlines in 2005 when he was photographed wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party. He previously called the incident one of the "biggest regrets" of his life. But according to an excerpt from Page Six, Harry claims that William and Kate encouraged him to wear the getup to the "Native and Colonial"-themed gathering.

He claims his brother and sister-in-law "howled with laughter" when they saw the look.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry claims, alleging that when he went home and tried it on for them, “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Harry Felt William's 2011 Wedding to Kate Marked the Loss of His Brother

In a passage published by Us Weekly, Harry laments what he felt was the loss of his older brother when he tied the knot with Kate in 2011.

"The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?" he writes. "He’d never again be first and foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who."

He says that the "ceremony is mostly blank in my mind" but writes that Kate looked "incredible."

“I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye,” he writes.

rota/ Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

His Physical Fight With Prince William

In an excerpt published in The Guardian, Harry alleges that he got into a physical fight with William in 2019 regarding Harry's wife, Meghan. He claims the altercation took place at his London home, Nottingham Cottage, after William allegedly called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive,' which Harry felt was a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

He said that he tried to offer William a glass of water.

"Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this," Harry writes, per The Guardian.

The excerpt alleges, "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry claims that William urged him to hit back, referencing fights that they had growing up. Harry said he refused to do so, prompting William to leave. He later returned, Harry says, "looking regretful, and apologized."

Harry claims William asked him not to tell Meghan about the fight, and while Harry did not immediately tell his wife, he writes that he called his therapist.

But the "scrapes and bruises" were soon noticed by Meghan, forcing Harry to tell her about the alleged attack. While he says the former Suits actress "wasn't that surprised, wasn't all that angry," she was "terribly sad."

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, will be released by Penguin Random House on Tuesday, Jan. 10.