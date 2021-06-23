Prince Harry Will Quarantine Upon Returning to the UK for Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Harry will take all the necessary precautions when he travels to the U.K. next month. A source close to the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex tells ET that he "will be staying at his U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, and following all COVID requirements" when he takes the trip across the pond for his late mom, Princess Diana's, statue unveiling.

"Prince Harry will land in the U.K. and isolate for five days before taking a COVID test affirming that he is negative before the events of the day," the source notes.

Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their 4-month-old son, August, "have been living in Frogmore Cottage but will remain separated from Harry with everyone observing COVID protocols until Harry has been tested," the source adds, noting that Harry is close to Eugenie.

News of Harry's quarantine comes shortly after ET learned that his wife, Meghan Markle, will not travel to the U.K. for the statue unveiling, following the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, earlier this month. The couple also shares a 2-year-old son, Archie.

"Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace," the source said of the event, which is scheduled to take place on July 1, on what would've been Diana's 60th birthday.

Diana was 36 when she died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France.

The statue was originally commissioned by Harry and his brother, Prince William, in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana's death and to "recognize her positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world." However, the unveiling was delayed amid the pandemic.

The unveiling will be the first time Harry will reunite with his family since his grandfather, Prince Philip's, funeral. There has been a royal rift since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year.

"The idea that Harry's suddenly going to come around to William's way of thinking, and vice versa, I think is way off. I think there do need to be more conversations, there's clearly still a lot of hurt, a lot of resentment, and a degree of mistrust on both parts," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in April. "It's early days, but I think the hope is that come July -- when we are hoping to see the brothers stand once again shoulder by shoulder to unveil the statue in memory of their mother -- that the relationship will be stronger and in a better place."