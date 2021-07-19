Prince Harry to Publish Tell-All Memoir in Late 2022

Prince Harry is ready to tell his story, in his own words.

Penguin Random House announced on Monday that it will publish a forthcoming memoir by the Duke of Sussex, expected for release in 2022. According to a press release, Harry will share, for the very first time, "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him."

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry, 36, said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far," he added, "and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, also released a statement, sharing the publishing company's excitement about working with Harry on the memoir.

"All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years. Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

Harry's memoir is tentatively scheduled to be published in late 2022, with an audiobook edition to be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio. The father of two will be donating proceeds to charity.

The news comes two months after it was announced that Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was gearing up for the release of her own project, a children's book titled The Bench. Illustrated by best-selling artist Christian Robinson, the book tells the story of the "special bond between father and son -- as seen through a mother's eyes -- and is inspired by Harry's relationship with their 2-year-old son, Archie. The two are also parents to 1-month-old daughter Lilibet.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement at the time. "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

On top of all their book projects, Meghan is also celebrating the recent announcement of Pearl, a new animated series she created and is executive producing for Netflix. The series, which is being developed by Archewell Productions, will center on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

