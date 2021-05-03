Prince Harry Shares Passionate Message Calling for 'Empathy and Compassion' at VAX LIVE Concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their part to improve the world. The pair have directed their efforts and attention into helping to create Sunday's star-studded VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World.

Harry -- who, along with his famous wife, serve as chair members for the Global Citizen campaign -- took the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and addressed the importance of coming together and supporting the cause behind the gala concert, hosted by Selena Gomez.

"The virus does not respect borders, and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all, and that is our starting point," Harry shared with the crowd during Sunday's event. "None of us should be comfortable with thinking that we can be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer."

"We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't," he continued. "We need to lift up all of humanity, and make sure no person or community is left behind."

Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, was not present at the event, but is expected to appear in Saturday's broadcast.

VAX LIVE featured some serious star power, and included performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

Several big names also came out to make special appearances, including Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, Sean Penn and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

According to the website, the concert is "celebrating the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world" as well as "calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all."

Global Citizen Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will air Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on select channels and will stream at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.

-- Reporting by Desiree Murphy.