Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Renew Lease at Frogmore Cottage to Stay Amid Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have renewed lease at Frogmore Cottage where they will stay this week for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal source tells ET.

The source says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quietly renewed their lease at Frogmore Cottage, where they briefly lived after getting married.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had been using the premises while Harry and Meghan live in California, but have now left the property, according to the source. The Sussexes will stay at their home when they return for Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week.

The move will renew speculation on whether Harry and Meghan intend to spend more time in the UK as the Queen gets older. However as one of the Queen‘s Counsellors of State, it is understood that Harry would be required to have some type of continued residence in the UK to continue his role in that capacity.

There are currently four Counsellors of State: Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew. The Counsellors of State are the first four people in line to the throne above the age of 21.

The Queen has made clear on numerous occasions she loves her grandson, Prince Harry, and “has a soft spot for him," the source says.

Ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen traveled to her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday "for a short break" before the festivities, another source told ET last week.

The royal source added that Elizabeth, 96, "often travels there at this time of year and stays for a week." With so much planned for the four-day celebration, it seems the queen is pacing herself ahead of the grand events.

In honor of the queen's 70 years of service, four days of events have been planned for June, beginning on June 2 with a birthday parade and the royal family's traditional balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour event.

