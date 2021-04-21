Prince Harry Is Back In the US Following UK Trip for Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry is back home with Meghan Markle. The 36-year-old royal has returned safely to his home in Montecito, California, following his trip to the United Kingdom for Prince Philip's funeral, ET can confirm.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET on Monday that Harry would be arriving back soon to reunite with Meghan and their son, Archie. Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry's second child, was not given medical clearance to travel for Philip's funeral. Harry made the trip alone, and landed in the U.K. on April 11. This marked his first visit back to the U.K. since he and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year.

Harry attended his grandfather's funeral on Saturday, and spent some time chatting with his brother, Prince William. As Nicholl shared, fans have William's wife, Kate Middleton, to thank for playing "peacemaker."

"They were very tense as they walked into that chapel," Nicholl said of William and Harry at Windsor Castle on Saturday. "As they came out of it, you could see some tension diffused. And I think that was largely down to the Duchess of Cambridge, who made a point of speaking to Harry and when she did that, you can see them visibly relax."

Both William and Harry took part in the procession behind Prince Philip's coffin on the way to St. George's Chapel, but their cousin, Peter Phillips, was positioned in between them. Then, while leaving the event, cameras snapped William, Kate and Harry all walking together, before Kate stepped back, giving the brothers some space.

"It's always been my understanding that behind the scenes, Kate has tried very hard to forge a rapprochement and act as a peacemaker between William and Harry," Nicholl said. "She loves Harry. She says that she is the sister that he never had. She has been heartbroken to see them fall out, and I think she is one of the few people, one of the few family members who would actually be able to push the brothers together, which she did in a very subtle way, but was very effective."