Prince Harry Honors Grandfather Prince Philip With Touching Tribute, Mentions His 'Future Great-Granddaughter'

"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor," Harry's statement began. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm -- and also because you never knew what he might say next."

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke," the statement continued. "But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or a grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

Harry next moved on to Philip's relationship to the queen, writing, "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage."

While Harry noted that he "could go on" with further tribute to his grandpa, he guessed that Philip, "would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'"

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself," the statement read. "You will be sorely missed, but always remembered -- by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Harry ended his message by writing the Latin phrase "Per Mare, Per Terram," which means "by, sea, by land," and is the motto of the Royal Marines.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, previously released a statement following Philip's death on their Archewell website.

"IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness," the statement read. "The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED."

Harry's longer statement came one day after he arrived in the U.K. to attend Philip's funeral. Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, made every effort to travel alongside her husband but did not receive medical clearance from her physician. While across the pond, Harry is staying at his at Meghan's U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, England.

Philip's funeral is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. The service, which will be televised, will begin with a minutes silence and be preceded by a Ceremonial Procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.