Prince Harry Has No Plans to Return to the UK 'Anytime Soon,' Source Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying put in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future, a source tells ET.

Despite reports that Harry plans to fly to his home country of England before the end of the year, a source tells ET that the couple is "not returning anytime soon." However, the source says plans can change depending on circumstances.

"Things can obviously change, if there's a concern about family health, but they are not hopping over the pond anytime imminently," the source tells ET, adding that the royals are adhering to "social isolation guidelines" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Meghan and Harry have gotten closer to his family during the pandemic. Harry's father, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March and spent a week in isolation.

"A lot of the family-specific drama that the tabloids are focused on, it's not as fractured as the tabloids would like it to seem," the source said. "The pandemic has brought the family closer together."

The source also said that the couple is excited about the work they're doing after moving to Los Angeles earlier this year. The couple has been publicly supporting a number of important causes to them, most recently, celebrating International Day of the Girl with Malala Yousafzai. They joined the activist for a video call on Sunday, where they discussed the barriers preventing 130 million girls from going to school.

"Like any family that's starting a new adventure, they're quite excited about everything," the source said. "They're firmly focused on their nonprofit and the work they're doing. They are really committed to their work right now."

"You're going to see a lot more of the duke and duchess in the coming weeks and months," the source added.