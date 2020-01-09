Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Princess Diana With Local Children in Touching Gesture

Prince Harry spent the 23rd anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's death honoring her legacy. The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, lent their efforts to the Preschool Learning Center, a program of the Assistance League of Los Angeles, on Monday where they spent the morning helping children replant their garden.

Everyone, including the children, wore masks at the outdoor event. Meghan, 39, wore a denim button-down top with jeans and navy flats, while Harry sported a black button-down shirt and jeans with tan shoes. The couple happily got their hands dirty helping to plant the garden with the children.

In a special tribute to the Princess of Wales, Harry and Meghan brought Forget-Me-Not seeds, a favorite of Diana's, to help plant in her memory on the anniversary of her tragic death.

In addition to the flowers, the couple also helped to plant vegetables, wildflowers, and herbs. They also spent their time reading to the children several books about gardening, vegetables, and planting, including Jack and the Beanstalk, which elicited lots of laughter from the students.

The Preschool Learning Center, which provides services for impoverished children in the community, is located just a few blocks from where Meghan attended middle and high school and the couple have volunteered there before.

Princess Diana died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris. Harry and his older brother, Prince William, announced last month that a statue of their late mother will be unveiled at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in July 2021 on what would have been her 60th birthday.