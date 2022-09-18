Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Join Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession

As the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday, the younger members of the royal family are preparing for their important roles in tomorrow's service.

According to the order of service, 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte will walk in Her Majesty's funeral procession, behind their late great-grandmother's coffin.

The young royals will follow behind their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middelton, and in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, following four days of lying in state at Westminster Hall. Following her death, and ahead of the final funeral, the monarch’s family has mourned her both publicly and privately.

The funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. local time, but Monday's events will start at 6:30 a.m. when the doors of Westminster Hall are set to close in preparation for the coffin's procession.

Check out ET's guide to every event at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and where to tune in.

The state funeral is a service reserved only for monarchs or extremely important British figures, meaning it is the grandest and most honorable service the palace has to offer. The Queen's will be the first state funeral in the United Kingdom since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965.

Buckingham Palace has not released a list of attendees, but many public leaders have already confirmed their attendance. President Joe Biden said he would attend, as well as leaders from Germany, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Kenya.