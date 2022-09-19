Prince George and Princess Charlotte Ride in Procession at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Charlotte was seen wearing a horseshoe brooch in a touching tribute to her late great-grandmother, who loved horses.

George and Charlotte exited their car and stood by their father and mother at Wellington Arch to watch as the queen's coffin arrived.

Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

SARAH MEYSSONNIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images

PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage

ISABEL INFANTES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

They then will travel to the nearby town of Windsor, England, where they will join the procession along the Long Walk to St. George's Chapel. The historic moment mirrored that of William and Harry walking behind the coffin of their late mother, Princess Diana, in her 1997 funeral. Both brothers have discussed the traumatic event at length.

"It wasn't an easy decision, and it was a collective family decision to do that," William previously shared during the BBC documentary, Diana, 7 Days. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done."

Upon Queen Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, George, Charlotte, and their younger brother, Prince Louis, 4, became second, third, and fourth in line to the royal throne, respectively. Their parents have become the new Prince and Princess of Wales, titles previously held by the new King Charles III, and the late Princess Diana. Prince Louis, 4, was not in attendance at Monday's funeral.

A committal service will take place at St. George's Chapel before the queen is officially laid to rest.