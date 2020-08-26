Prime Day 2020 Is Coming: Everything We Know So Far

Don't worry, Prime Day 2020 is expected to still take place this year. The mega shopping event, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, is usually held in July but, with the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day has been postponed.

The online retailer said it's planning to have Prime Day 2020 take place later this year in the fourth quarter with no exact dates revealed yet, as reported by CNET. This means the sale could happen anytime in October, November and December. It's possible it could happen near or during the time of Black Friday, Cyber Monday or the holidays. The week of October 5th is reportedly a "placeholder date," according to an email obtained by CNBC. Amazon currently has a landing page for Prime Day 2020, which states, "It's coming."

But saving money can start today. As we wait for more details about Amazon Prime Day, you can save big right now at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, which continues through September 7th. Get a deal and save up to 70% off on a range of products like Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.

Check back for the latest news as ET Style learns more info, and read through on everything we know about this year's Prime Day so far ahead.

When Is Prime Day?

The annual shopping event is expected to take place later this year. No official dates have been announced. Usually, Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event.

Who Can Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals?

The sales event is open to any Prime member. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership already, you can sign up here to become an Amazon Prime member.

What Type of Amazon Prime Day Deals Can We Expect?

Every year, the Amazon Prime Day sale is filled with discounts across multiple categories including fashion, beauty, electronics, home and kitchen from major brands such as Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Alo Yoga, Nike, Honest Beauty, Revlon, Dyson, Apple and so many more.

The retailer also offers a massive discount on Amazon device products such as the Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo, Fire Tablets, Echo Smart Speaker and Kindle E Readers. Also, expect to shop various lightning deal and daily Prime Day deal offerings.