Prime Day 2020: Best Shoe Deals -- Keds, Soludos, Aldo and More

Prime Day 2020 is finally here -- and so are the deals on shoes! With the weather getting colder and the holiday season kicking off soon, it’s never too early to step up your shoe game.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s annual mega sale was pushed back to Oct. 13 and 14, meaning you have 48 hours to access major price cuts. Amazon Prime Day 2020 offers a huge selection to feed your shoe obsession and fill your holiday gift list from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.

Shoe lovers will find great Amazon deals on designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months.

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

Because the sale is tailor-made for Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!

Needless to say, there’s a lot to choose from right now. To save you some time, we rounded up some of the best shoe deals from Amazon Prime Day. See our picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts!