'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot in Development With 'Riverdale' Creator

It's only been three years since Pretty Little Liars went off the air, but it could soon find new life. After taking teen drama to a new level, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has his sights set on the fan-favorite franchise.

Aguirre-Sacasa is set to pen the script for a reboot of PLL, which will feature all new characters and a new story, according to multiple reports.

There's no network yet attached to the project, although Deadline reports that HBO Max could be a possible destination, considering they are already working on developing a reboot of Gossip Girl and the original series is available on the platform.

The original Pretty Little Liars -- created and developed by I. Marlene King, based on the book series of the same name by author Sara Shepard -- debuted in 2010 and aired for six seasons before coming to an end in June 2017.

The show had two attempted spin-offs, including Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, but both series ended after one season.

Lacy Hale, who was a star of the original series, spoke with ET's Katie Krause back in May and addressed the possibility of someone creating a PLL reboot or adapting it as a film in the future.

"We're in a quarantine that we thought would last a couple weeks. Anything is possible at this point," Hale said. "I don't rule anything out, [but] I feel like we'd need a little more time to pass. I feel like we would get more out of it if we were, like, 10 years down the road."

"I feel like they're gonna do a spinoff or something before then. I don't know. I'm so protective of this show," Hale continues. "So I feel like when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I'm way too protective of it."

Check out the video below to hear more.