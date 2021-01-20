President Trump Grants Clemency to Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

Wayne pleaded guilty last month to illegally carrying a loaded handgun while traveling to Florida on a private plane in December 2019, according to CBS News.

He was set to face up to 10 years in prison at a hearing in Miami on Jan. 28.

Lil Wayne appeared to support Trump during his 2020 presidential campaign, as he tweeted a photo of himself with the president. He said he backed his criminal justice reform program and economic plan for African Americans.

Black, meanwhile, was sentenced in November 2019 to nearly four years in prison on federal weapons charges, CBS News reported.

He pleaded guilty in August 2019 to two counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in order to "unlawfully acquire firearms."