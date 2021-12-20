President Joe Biden Introduces Adorable New Puppy, Commander

There’s a new Biden in town. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden introduced the world to the White House’s latest resident.

“Meet the newest Biden,” reads the video caption posted on the official POTUS Instagram. In the sweet clip, the little German Shepard pup runs up to the president, who greets him with a friendly pet. “Hey Pal. How you doing? How are you?" the commander-and-chief asks Commander the pup.

"Welcome home Commander,” the video then flashes. The adorable dog has already made himself at home. In the video, Commander makes a grand entrance with his mom and dad, sits for treats and plays a game of fetch.

In another photo, the Bidens give the world a closer look at their new pet. “Welcome to the White House, Commander,” reads the caption.

According to CNN, per the first lady’s press secretary Michael LaRosa, the pure-bred German Shepard puppy was a birthday gift to the president from his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden. The president celebrated his 79th birthday on Nov. 20.

The news of Commander’s arrival comes six months after the Bidens announced that their beloved dog, Champ, had died at the age of 13. “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub,” the post read. “Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden.”

The statement continued, “In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware. In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”

The Bidens are also proud owners of Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, though Major mostly lives at the family's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

And as promised, the first family will welcome a cat into their home. LaRosa confirmed that the feline will join the White House in January.