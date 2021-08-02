President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Thank Health Care Workers Ahead of Super Bowl LV

President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, took a moment to send a special message before Super Bowl LV. The Bidens thanked health care workers for all that they're doing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and also encouraged everyone to keep wearing their masks.

In a somber moment, the Bidens also asked for a moment of silence to honor the more than 440,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

"We wanted to thank all the frontline healthcare heroes, both at the game and watching across the country," the first lady said. "You and your families carried us through this year with courage, compassion and kindness."

President Biden also said, "We all can do our part to save lives. Wear a mask, stay socially distanced, get tested, get vaccinated when it's your turn, and most of all let's remember all those who we lost. So please join us, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the National Football League in a moment of silence for the more than 440,000 Americans who lost their lives in this pandemic."

Right before kickoff, the Bidens thank essential workers, encourage Americans to wear face masks, and lead a moment of silence for all those lost to COVID-19. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/1vMZs8IO93 — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) February 7, 2021

In an interview before the big game, the president sat down with CBS Evening News' Norah O'Donnell and weighed in on the highly anticipated battle between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

"Obviously, Brady's a great quarterback," Mr. Biden said. "Mahomes seems like he's got a lot of potential. And so, I'd probably take a shot with the young guy I didn't expect as much from."

"I don't know who's gonna win," he continued. "I think they're both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms."