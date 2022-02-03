Pregnant Nicky Hilton Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump for First Time in Chic Look

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is debuting her baby bump! The expectant mom shared her first pregnancy pic after news that she is expecting broke last week.

Hilton took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a snapshot, in which she donned a gorgeous, chic black dress that delicately accented her burgeoning bump.

"They say the best things in life come in threes. 👶👶👶" Hilton captioned the post.

Hilton and husband James Rothschild already share two adorable girls -- Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodra "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

A rep for Hilton told ET last week that the couple "will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022," and that "the sex of the baby is still unknown."

Hilton's first bundle of joy arrived almost exactly one year to the day of her first wedding anniversary. She and Rothschild wed in a lavish ceremony at Kensington Palace in London, England, on July 10, 2015. And it was nearly four years ago when the couple introduced Teddy to the world, sharing the first snapshot when she was only 7 weeks old.

Not long after Hilton gave birth to Teddy, her sister, Paris, admitted to ET that seeing Nicky with her newborn daughter -- as well as Lily-Grace -- had given her "baby fever."

"Also it gives me hope, because I know she has amazing genes, it runs in the family, so I'm not gonna have to worry," Paris joked at the time. Paris married Carter Reum back in November in a lavish L.A. ceremony.