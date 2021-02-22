Pregnant Mandy Moore Congrats Ex Wilmer Valderrama After the Birth of His Baby

Moore, who's currently expecting a baby boy with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, was one of the first of Valderrama's celebrity friends to celebrate the 41-year-old actor's news in the comments section. Moore and Valderrama dated from 2000 to 2002 and have remained friendly.

"Look at that gorgeous angel!" Moore wrote. "Congrats to [you] and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her!!"

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas sent three red heart emojis Valderrama's way, while Gabrielle Union gushed, "Ahhhhh CONGRATS my friend!!!!!"

"Huge congrats, mate," Tan France wrote. "I'm truly so happy for you guys. What a beauty she is."

"Ahhhhhhhhh!!!!!! I'm so happy for you both!!! Love u!" Eva Longoria commented.

While Valderrama and Pacheco have officially become parents, Moore and Goldsmith are still gearing up to meet their son soon.

In a sweet post to her Instagram Story earlier this month, Moore said she was ready to welcome her baby boy "any day."

"I know he looks high but trust me -- his head is very low. We are ready to meet you little man," she wrote. "No rush but we're ready. We're ready anytime."