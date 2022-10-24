Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Gets a Sweet Belly Kiss From Tom Pelphrey at the Pumpkin Patch

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey brought their little pumpkin-in-the-oven to the patch! The cute couple and parents-to-be enjoyed an autumn day date at a pumpkin patch, sharing a series of sweet snaps from the outing.

The pregnant Meet Cuteactress cradles her baby bump in the photos, including one in which Pelphrey sweetly smooches her belly. In another, Pelphrey poses with a pumpkin over his own tummy. Cuoco kept it casual and farm-chic in a long-sleeved white tee and overalls, accessorizing the look with a practical baseball cap, sunnies and white sneakers.

Cuoco and Pelphrey first announced news of their pregnancy earlier this month, revealing that they're expecting a baby girl.

A source told ET of the baby news, "It's a crazy time for them but they're truly so excited. Kaley knows this is the right person. She can't wait to become a mother. They've had so much love and support since the announcement."

The couple was first linked in May, when Cuoco shared photos of herself and Pelphrey cuddled up on Instagram. The post came nearly eight months after Cuoco announced her split from Karl Cook, her husband of three years.

In September, Cuoco and Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Emmy Awards. According to ET's insiders, the pair were all loving looks and light touches throughout the event, showing off sweet and subtle PDA. Cuoco had a hand on Pelphrey's arm as they chatted near the stage and, while seated at their table, the couple kept their bodies and chairs facing each other lovingly -- as if they were in their own world, entirely.

Toward the end of the night, the lovebirds stood up and looked deep into each other's eyes. Pelphrey held on to Cuoco's waist, then they held hands while the Flight Attendant actress sashayed into his arms.

When ET spoke to Cuoco at the premiere of her Netflix film in September, the actress revealed that she met Pelphrey through their shared manager.

"It was love at first sight," she told ET. "He's the cutest of all."