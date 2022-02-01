Pregnant Bre Tiesi Shares Heartwarming Video From Her and Nick Cannon's Baby Shower

One excited mom-to-be! Bre Tiesi is showing off her and Nick Cannon's gorgeous baby shower and gender reveal party to the world.

The 30-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share a beautifully shot and edited video package documenting the stunning festivities, which were held over the weekend on the beach in Malibu, California.

At the party, Tiesi and Cannon were both wearing all white, as the mom-to-be flaunted her burgeoning baby bump in a beautiful white dress.

"My son 🤍🙏🏼✨💙 Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love," Tiesi captioned the video, which was set to "Holy" by Justin Bieber. "Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you 👼🏽"

Tiesi also called spoke out about the paparazzi photos taken of the event, and explained how she'd have preferred to reveal the news on her own terms and in her own time.

"Given the recent announcement regarding my pregnancy, I would like tom address a few things," she wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram story. "From the day that I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited and filled with joy. I am still incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy."

"I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various personal reasons, and am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ," she continued. "This was not how I'd hope to share this news especially given that I've been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy."

"With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life," Tiesi concluded. "I can not wait to meet my son."

On Monday's episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the 41-year-old TV personality announced that he is expecting his eighth child -- which will also his first with Tiesi.

Cannon joked that he is "starting his own football team," and also shared a photo from the gender reveal party. "It's a boy! We found out yesterday,” the proud dad said. "Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It's never a competition. Each one is special."

The talk show host noted that while he did take a vow of celibacy late last year, Tiesi was pregnant prior to this, noting that she is close to 20 weeks.

This is the first child for Tiesi, who divorced ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel in November.

As for Cannon, he is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at 5-months-old in December, after a battle with brain cancer.

A source told ET on Monday, "Nick and Bre have been very close friends for a while. They have also worked together and know each other extremely well. Their relationship has a strong foundation and Bre is so excited to be having Nick's baby."

According to the source, Tiesi was aware of her pregnancy while Cannon was dealing with the tragic loss of his son. "She has known she is pregnant since November. She was very private and protective about who the father was, even amongst acquaintances," the source shared. "She wanted to be respectful to what Nick was going through with the loss of Zen, and also enjoy this sacred time in her life."

The source added that the future co-parents have very complementary personalities, sharing, "Bre is very hardworking and has a tough attitude, which complements Nick's personality and vibe."

Cannon said in the past that he would be open to expanding his family, telling ET in September, "Think about it, you can't be like, 'No I'm done.' Like what if God says, 'No you not."

"I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too," he added. "The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive."