Post Malone Has a Message for the Hole That Caused Him to Fall Onstage

Post Malone has a little message for the hole that took him out during his concert over the weekend. In a new picture, posted on his Instagram, the 28-year-old rapper was photographed flipping off the open slot in the middle of his stage.

“🖕🏼 F U Hole,” the “Better Now” Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, captioned the post.

Malone’s hilarious message was met with laughs and support from his fans and friends who were glad to see that he was making light of the situation.

“Glad you’re okay bro 🤞🏽❤️,”rapper Swae Lee wrote.

“Protect the boyyyy,” All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth added.

“Tell ‘em 😂❤️,” Malone’s label, Republic Records, commented.

Malone’s cheeky post comes days after he suffered a terrible fall during the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour. During his performance of “Circles,” the rapper took a fall into a giant opening in the middle of the stage. After he hit the side of his stomach on the side of the opening, Malone was clearly in pain and was escorted away by medics.

The “Sunflower” rapper returned to the stage 10 minutes later, with a beer in hand, and thanked his fans for waiting and not leaving the venue. Although he was OK, the rapper ended the concert a little early.

The following day, Malone took to social media to explain the situation to his fans. "Hey St. Louis, I f***ing love you guys so much,” he said as he gave a thumbs up. “Thank you for the patience. Thank you for putting up with my dumba**.”

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar's on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there’s this big a** hole,” he said. “So, I go around there, and I turned the corner and busted my a**. Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good.”

He continued, “We just got back from the hospital. And everything’s good. Everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking a** on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show. And next time I'm around this way, we’re going to do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

Malone ended his message with a thank you to his fans. “And thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love,” he said. “And thanks for hanging around even though I got my ass kicked by myself. I love you guys so much. Thank you and have a great night. Thank you St. Louis.”