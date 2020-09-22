Post Malone and Lil Nas X Lead 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations -- See the Full List!

The Billboard Music Awards nominations are here! On Tuesday, nominees in two categories were announced on the Today show, with followup announcements made on Billboard.com and Twitter throughout the morning.
Post Malone leads the pack with 16 nominations, followed by Lil Nas X with 13. Billie Eilish and Khalid both scored 12 nominations. Lizzo (11), Kanye West (nine), Taylor Swift (six), and Justin Bieber (four) were other multi-nominated artists.
The awards for Billboard Chart Achievement, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration are fan-voted categories. Voting will open on Oct. 1st.
Originally set to take place in April, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the date has changed, the host has not, with Kelly Clarkson returning to helm the show.
This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music.
Keep scrolling for this year's nominees.
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Lover, Taylor Swift
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Top Hot 100 Song
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyonce
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong UNITED
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Top Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12, Melanie Martinez
The Dirt, Motley Crue
Top R&B Album
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker
Top Rap Album
Kirk, DaBaby
Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug
Top Country Album
Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Album
III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Top Latin Album
Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, Maluma
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Suenos, Sech
Top Dance/Electronic Album
TIM, Avicii
World War Joy, The Chainsmokers
Ascend, Illenium
Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello
Different World, Alan Walker
Top Christian Album
Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music
Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
People, Hillsong UNITED
Victorious, Skillet
Jesus is King, Kanye West
Top Gospel Album
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell
Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir
Jesus is King, Kanye West
Top Streaming Song
"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Ran$om," Lil Tecca
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee
Top Selling Song
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
Top Radio Song
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"Talk," Khalid
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
Top Collab
"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee
"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
Top R&B Song
"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake
"Juicy," Doja Cat and Tyga
"Talk," Khalid
"Good As Hell," Lizzo
"Heartless," The Weeknd
Top Rap Song
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Ran$om," Lil Tecca
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Wow," Post Malone
Top Country Song
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"The Bones," Maren Morris
"One Man Band," Old Dominion
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Whiskey Glasses," Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Song
"Bad Liar," Imagine Dragons
"I Think I'm Okay," Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker
"Hey Look Ma, I Made It," Panic! At The Disco
"Chlorine," Twenty One Pilots
"The Hype," Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Song
"China," Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin
"Callaita," Bad Bunny and Tainy
"Con Calma," Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
"No Me Conoce," Jhay Cortez, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
"Otro Trago," Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA
Top Dance/Electronic Song
"Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)," Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin
"Close To Me," Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee
"Good Things Fall Apart," Illenium & Jon Bellion
"Higher Love," Kygo x Whitney Houston
"Here With Me," Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES
Top Christian Song
"Raise A Hallelujah," Bethel Music, Jonathan David Hesler & Melissa Hesler
"Nobody," Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West
"Rescue," Lauren Daigle
"God Only Knows," for KING & COUNTRY
"Follow God," Kanye West
Top Gospel Song
"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin
"Closed on Sunday," Kanye West
"Follow God," Kanye West
"On God," Kanye West
"Selah," Kanye West
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.
