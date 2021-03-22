Portia de Rossi Undergoes Appendix Surgery

Portia de Rossi is on the mend after having to undergo surgery for appendicitis. The actress had appendectomy surgery on Friday and is now resting at home and doing well, ET has learned.

Appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix and causes pain in your lower right abdomen, according to the Mayo Clinic. As inflammation worsens, appendicitis pain typically increases and eventually becomes severe. Standard treatment is surgical removal of the appendix.

