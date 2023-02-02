Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Vow Renewal Officiated by Kris Jenner

Portia de Rossi had a surprise for her wife, Ellen DeGeneres. The Australian actress, who was celebrating her 50th birthday, decided to use her milestone year to make a new memory with her wife.

In a new video, shared by DeGeneres, Portia surprise Ellen with a vow renewal ceremony, during her birthday celebration. In the clip, Portia -- wearing her wedding dress -- slowly walks into the room filled with their family and friends as Brandi Carlile sings, and she makes her way to her wife, handing her a bouquet.

When Portia leads Ellen to the front of the room, the comedian, who appears stunned, is still trying to figure out what is going on. When Kris Jenner arrives, Ellen remarks, "Oh my god," and tosses her keys on the table and is ready for the moment.

Kris grabs a piece of paper, as she begins to officiate and celebrate her best friends, their new home and their love.

"These two were born for each other, and Corey [Gamble] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, cocktail buddies and late-night chat sessions," Kris reads. "These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they each have each other to love and cherish and grow old with."

The Kardashians star ended by reflecting on Portia and Ellen’s wedding ceremony, held at their home in Beverly Hills in front of 15 people, in 2008. Kris ended by handing the floor to Portia, who sweetly gushed about her wife.

"When I was thinking about what would make my birthday special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you are the most important thing in the world to me. In front of family and friends. I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, as you do when you have a big birthday, and it all just kept leading back to you and I thought what greater accomplishment can I ever, ever, ever have than being love by someone, who is so magnificent, by someone who is as incredible as you," she says.

Portia went on to speak about how she and Ellen are not only starting a new chapter in their home, but in their lives together and how she will continue to remain by her side through it all, including their 24 houses in 18 years.

"I’m just so excited for the future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives," she adds.

Portia wrapped up by celebrating her love, noting, "How lucky I am to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I am, who loves me for exactly who I am. It’s you, thingy, it always has been."

She continued, "I will always love you. I am so honored to be your wife."

Ellen got emotional, and said a few words, although her wife told her she didn’t have to.

"I just adore you," the comedian says. "I love you and I would not be on this earth without you, you save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day and I’m the lucky one."

"Happy birthday to my favorite person, Portia. ❤️," she captioned a throwback clip from the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

On Wednesday, Ellen took to Instagram to celebrate her wife’s birthday.

Ellen and Portia got married in 2008, four years after starting their relationship. In December 2022, the former daytime talk show host celebrated their 18-year anniversary.