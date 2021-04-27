'Port Authority' Trailer: Leyna Bloom and Fionn Whitehead's Ballroom Love Story (Exclusive)

Leyna Bloom and Fionn Whitehead star in a New York City love story set amid the ballroom scene in the drama Port Authority, and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

Whitehead plays Paul, who finds himself in NYC with nowhere to turn after being kicked out of his home. A chance encounter with Wye (Bloom), a trans woman of color and ballroom regular, gives way to a blossoming romancing as the couple navigates chosen family and the secrets of Paul's past. Watch the trailer above.

"It has always been my dream to have the chance to represent the ballroom community on the big screen," Bloom tells ET. (The actress, who next stars on Pose, made history as the first trans woman of color to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.) "Ballroom means so much to LGBTQI+ youth of color and my personal evolution as a trans person. I was raised by ballroom, and this has been one of my wildest dreams come true, being able to pay homage to so many trans women who came before me."

"I am so thrilled to see our community loved and celebrated on the big screen," she adds. "I hope that 100 years from now when future queer youth watch this, they can feel celebrated past, present and future."

Port Authority counts Martin Scorsese as an executive producer and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. For writer-director Danielle Lessovitz, "I wanted to honor a community that for me, is the most beautiful expression of what it means to be American, while at the same time, showing how the inability to love and be loved -- openly and honestly -- is its own type of oppression."

Momentum Pictures

Port Authority is in theaters on May 28 and available digitally and on demand June 1.