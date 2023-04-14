Police Say Drake Bell Threatened Suicide, 911 Call Reveals

Drake Bell apparently had a "falling out" with his wife, which led to the former Nickelodeon star's "possible attempted suicide," this according to police.

In a 911 audio recording between an Orlando Police Department officer and a dispatcher with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department in Florida, the officer said the scary ordeal was a "celebrity" who had a "falling out" with his wife and police got involved because Bell was texting family in California saying he was going to "get drunk and hang himself" in a hotel somewhere in Orlando.

According to the 911 audio, obtained by ET, cops say they got permission to ping Drake's phone for his exact location. In the audio, it appears cops had gotten Bell's coordinates and were trying to pinpoint his exact location. Also in the call, cops identify the "endangered" person as Jared Drake Bell.

The officer tells the dispatcher they've been talking to family in Huntington Beach, California, and his "soon-to-be ex-wife in Buena Park," California. Bell revealed in 2021 that he secretly got married and welcomed a son.

ET has been unable to reach a representative for Bell.

The account laid out by police indicates Bell's disappearance was far more serious. For his part, Bell downplayed the situation shortly after he was found alive hours after he was reported missing.

On Thursday, the Daytona Beach police department shared that Bell was missing and considered "endangered." An update published around 1:30 p.m. ET confirmed that the 36-year-old had been located.

Prior to being found on Thursday afternoon, the actor was said to have last been seen on Wednesday evening in the area near Mainland High School. He was driving a 2022 gray BMW. Bell later addressed the "missing persons" report when he took to Twitter to poke fun at the commotion surrounding his disappearance, hinting it was all a big misunderstanding.

"You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂," Bell tweeted.

He did not address any other details surrounding his disappearance or share who reported him missing.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.