'Pioneer Woman' Star Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Announces Engagement: See the Pics!

It was a big weekend for Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond and her 23-year-old daughter, Alex. Alex, who regularly appears on her mother's Food Network show, got engaged to her college boyfriend, Mauricio Scott.

The moment was captured in a series of stunning engagement pics taken by Alex's college pal, Parker Chase, featuring Alex in a blush pink summer dress and sandals as Mauricio got down on one knee.

"Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?! Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!!" Alex captioned a series of engagement photos on Instagram. "I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!"

Proud mom Ree approves, writing on her own Instagram, "These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio! 🤠😭😍"

Ree also penned a detailed account of the proposal, which she and her family were secretly there for, on her website.

Mauricio planned the engagement under the ruse that it was his stepmother's birthday celebration. When his dad called saying they were running late, Alex was taken to the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, Texas, where Mauricio planned to propose.

Meanwhile, Alex and Mauricio's families were waiting nearby to get a distant view of the special moment.

"I couldn't help but laugh remembering Ladd's proposal to me, which went something like this: 'Hey, Smith—you wanna get married?' Times are sure different now!" Ree jokingly reflected, referencing her husband, Ladd Drummond.

Ree added that Alex didn't follow her rules of engagement, joking, "It was a special and surreal moment for me, her mom, who tried to indoctrinate my daughters through the years 'not to get married until they are twenty-eight.' Boy, Alex really listened to me, didn't she? 😂 But actually, I'm sure glad she didn't. Ladd, the boys, Paige, and I couldn't love Mauricio more, and the timing is so perfect for them."

