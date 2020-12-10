Pink's Husband Carey Hart Posts Pics of Their Kids' Gun Lesson as He Explains Why He's Voting for Joe Biden

Carey Hart is teaching his kids about guns. The 45-year-old off-road truck racer took to Instagram on Saturday to share pics and a video of his kids shooting guns. Hart shares Willow, 9, and Jameson, 3, with his wife, Pink.

In the pics, Willow aims a gun at a target, while the video shows Jameson firing a gun with his dad's help.

"Fun morning shooting w/ my kids!" Hart captioned his post. "Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And Jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud."

"I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm," he continued. "No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear"

After Hart's post, one social media user took to Twitter to question how his politics align with his kids' activity.

"It's bada** you are teaching your kids. Which is why I'm so confused you would support the democrats who have stated they will take our guns Unless only the rich will be allowed the privilage [sic]," the person tweeted. "Let that sink in as to why people will vote Trump."

"1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them??" Hart responded. "Second I’m a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice."

