Pink Responds to Backlash Over 'Shading' Christina Aguilera, 'Lady Marmalade' Remarks

Pink is setting the record straight after she criticized the 2001 music video for her collaboration with Christina Aguilera on "Lady Marmalade."

During an interview with Buzzfeed UK, Pink ranked the music video in last place on a list of 12 of her "most iconic music videos." "It wasn't very fun to make. I'm all about fun and it was like, a lot of fuss, and there were some personalities," she told the outlet.

Pink added, "Lil Kim and Mýa were nice," of the other "Lady Marmalade" collaborators.

Her remarks quickly went viral, with many online commentators saying Pink was "shading" Aguilera.

Over the weekend, Pink took to Twitter to shut down rumors once and for all. "Y’all are nuts," said, addressing those spreading "shading" comments. "Xtina had sh** to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not “shading” someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened."

Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song.If you don’t know by now- I’m not “shading” someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened.

Pink continued, "I’m zero percent interested in your f***ing drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling."

In a follow-up tweet, Pink hilariously clarified what she meant by "selling." "And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s***," she wrote.

To wrap up the online chatter, Pink referenced a kiss she and Aguilera once shared during a game of spin-the-bottle, "Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass."

Fans of Pink and Aguilera know the singers have publicly feuded and made up in the past. In a 2009 VH1 Behind the Music episode, Pink said that a record executive overstepped during the making of "Lady Marmalade."

"What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part," the record exec declared, according to Pink. "I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f***ing meeting's about,'" Pink said.

However, nearly a decade later, Pink and Aguilera worked together on The Voice in 2016, with Pink serving as a mentor for Aguilera's team.

"We made up on The Voice, because I hadn't seen her in years and years and years and we became moms," Pink told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "We grew up and we hugged it out."