Phoebe Bridgers Shares She Had an Abortion Amid Supreme Court Draft to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Phoebe Bridgers shared intimate news with fans in the wake of Politico’s release of a draft by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, the “Savior Complex” singer tweeted out her abortion story.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.”

The 27-year-old musician's tweet also came with a link by The Cut, with resources about donating to abortion funds. On Monday evening, Politico released the draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which grants the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Joining Bridgers in speaking out about the draft was former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. In a letter posted on their respective Instagram pages, the Obamas addressed the implications overturning the landmark law would have on millions of Americans.

“Today, millions of Americans woke up fearing that their essential freedoms under the Constitution were at risk,” the caption of the post read. If the Supreme Court ultimately decides to overturn the landmark case of Roe v. Wade, then it will not only reverse nearly 50 years of precedent — it will relegate the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues.”



The captioned added, “Here’s my statement with Michelle on the draft Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

The landmark law was passed on Jan. 22, 1973. On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft and ordered an investigation. However, the final opinions have not been released and the votes and language in the draft can change. According to CNN, an opinion on this case is not set to be released until June.

Here are more celebrity reactions to the Supreme Courts' draft.

I was shocked to wake up to the news this morning. A reversal of Roe v. Wade would set us back 50 years and disproportionately impact the most vulnerable women in society.



I support a woman's right to make their own decisions about their health care. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2022

Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority. I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 3, 2022

A woman has had the right to make decisions for her body since #RoeVWade in 1973.



If Roe falls, millions of Americans would lose access to critical reproductive care.



It is vital that we do all we can to protect this legislation. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 3, 2022

Women's rights are human rights and human rights are women's rights.



An extreme wing of the Supreme Court may seek to deny that fundamental truth.



They may try to force their views on a country where 70% of people want Roe upheld.



We will not be quiet and we will not go back. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022