PGA Tour Champ Camilo Villegas' Daughter Mia Dies at 22 Months Old

It's an incredibly sad time for Camilo Villegas and family.

The four-time PGA Tour winner's daughter, Mia, died Sunday in Miami at just 22 months old after doctors found cancerous tumors in her brain and spine.

"The PGA Tour is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family."

During an emotional press conference at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, last month, Villegas said that he and his wife, Maria, noticed something was wrong with Mia in late February at the Honda Classic. They brought her into the Nicklaus Children's Hospital for scans in March, and she underwent surgery shortly after. They were told at the time that Mia would have to undergo additional treatment.

"Mia has been very inspiring. To see a little one fight for their life like this... it's cool, man," Villegas explained. "It's our reality. It's what I tell my wife. We've got no option but to be strong, and to support her and to send her good energy."

"She went through surgery and obviously needed treatment. She just started her second round of chemotherapy," he continued. "It’s been really tough to see her -- because you know how it is, she’s in pain. But she keeps fighting, she’s inspiring us and again that’s why I’m here."

Villegas and his wife have shared many pics of Mia on social media since welcoming her into their lives in September 2018.

"Being your mom has been the greatest gift in my life!" Maria wrote in a post shared on May 10. "I thank God every day for this experience that we are going through together. Yes, it has been the most difficult challenge I have ever experienced but it has also been the most beautiful, I am thankful for the lessons. You are the strongest warrior and I am so proud of you, of us."