Peter Billingsley Mourns Death of 'A Christmas Story' Co-Star Melinda Dillon

Peter Billingsly is mourning the loss of his on-screen mother, Melinda Dillon. Dillon, who played Mother Parker in A Christmas Story,died Jan. 9 at the age of 83.

"So very sad to hear of Melinda Dillon’s passing. Working with her on 'A Christmas Story' was such a privilege," he wrote on Instagram next to picture of him, Dillon, Darren McGavin and Ian Petrella. "She was kind, supportive, cool, thoughtful, giving and committed. Her body of work demonstrated her incredible range and talent. I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to call her my on-screen mother. Rest in peace, Melinda."

Dillon's death was announced by her family via a Los Angeles crematory.

"Melinda Ruth Dillon OCTOBER 13, 1939 – JANUARY 9, 2023 Melinda Ruth Dillon, age 83, of Los Angeles, California passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023," the banner read on the Neptune Society's page dedicated to the late actress.

In addition, messages from friends, family and fans were shared in her honor, along with a series of personal family photos and pictures from her films.

According to the New York Times, Dillon began her career on Broadway in her early 20s. Sadly, it was cut short after she suffered with mental illness. In her 30s, however, Dillon made her comeback, notably in the films Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice, which both earned her Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

Dillon's credits also include Harry and the Hendersons, Magnolia and Law & Order: SVU.

No cause or location of death has been announced at this time.