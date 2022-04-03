Pete Davidson's Latest 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch Looks a Lot Like His 'Boyz Night' With Scott Disick

If you're watching a movie with Pete Davidson, make sure it's a short one.

The comedian poked fun at long films in a new sketch for Saturday Night Live on April 3, the show's first episode of the month and Davidson's first appearance on the show since Willem DaFoe hosted in January. During the pre-taped segment, the 28-year-old star joined musical guest Gunna, Simon Rex and Chris Redd as they rapped complaints about "long-a**" movies. Davidson, who's been dating Kim Kardashian for months now, showed off his rhyming skills and even spurred comparisons to the real-life movie night he recently had with Scott Disick.

In one moment, most of the men are asleep on the couch, which was reminiscent of footage Davidson shot last month of Disick and other guys sleeping as a movie played on. "Boyz night was wild," the footage was captioned on Disick's Instagram Story.

While it's unclear what inspired the SNL rap, it was the only sketch Davidson appeared in for the new episode, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. While it remains to be seen if Disick got to see it on Saturday night, it's only a matter of time before the two hang out again.

As a source previously told ET, "Scott and Pete have fun together when they hang out. They are both funny and chill, and they've developed a friendship. They feel like they can bro out with each other."

In the meantime, check out the sketch above!