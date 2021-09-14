Pete Davidson Says He's 'Terrified' as He Makes Met Gala Debut in a Dress

Pete Davidson made a statement on the red carpet at his first-ever Met Gala on Monday night! The 27-year-old comedian stepped out in a black Thom Browne slip dress and white blazer with custom sunglasses from Silhouette.

When passing ET's Rachel Smith on the steps, the Saturday Night Live star admitted, "I'm terrified!"

Nonetheless, he posed like a pro and spoke with Keke Palmer during Vogue's livestream, joking about his ensemble.

"I'm a little slutty nun tonight," he quipped of his look. "I'm just excited to people watch. There's some interesting people here and that's why I'm wearing sunglasses so they can't see me staring."

Taylor Hill/WireImage

That wasn't the only convenient element of his outfit.

“I’m excited for how easy it is to pee. You can literally just lift it up,” Davidson joked to GQ of his dress.

Thom Browne/Instagram Stories

The funnyman was also excited to be bold at fashion's most famous night.

“If you’re gonna wear a dress, what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know?" he added. "I’m really excited and really stoked that they thought I could pull this off, which is hilarious.”

