Pete Davidson Mocks Jonas Brothers in Netflix's 'Family Roast' Clip

The Jonas Brothers are feeling the heat. Some of comedy's top stars are coming together to mock the music siblings -- Kevin, Nick and Joe -- in the new Netflix variety special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

In an preview clip Netflix revealed on Wednesday, host Kenan Thompson addresses Pete Davidson, who's in the audience rocking a "I <3 Jonas" t-shirt.

"I'm a huge fan!" Pete explains. "I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in a supermarket!"

Displaying his trademark deadpan delivery, Davidson hilariously skewers the trio -- first poking fun at Nick's film career.

"Show some respect! Nick's a legit actor now. He's won everything from a Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award," Davidson quips as the Jonas Brothers laugh on stage. "Nick even had a hit called 'Jealous,' that would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it."

Netflix also revealed some of the special's previously unannounced guest stars, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner -- as well as Nick's former co-star on The Voice, Blake Shelton.

The streaming platform announced the upcoming one-hour comedy special last month, and teased that the comedy event will be "a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family."

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will see the musical siblings participating in sketches, songs and special games, before getting roasted (as advertised in the name) by some big-name comics. Alongside Thompson and Davidson, the show will also feature special appearances from Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.