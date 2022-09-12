Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Appearance to Present Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series

Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards when he came up to the stage to present the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

With Wild Cherry's "Play That Funky Music" blaring through the speakers, the public address announcer said, "He needs no introduction but I'll do it anyway. Please welcome, Pete Davidson!" The Saturday Night Live alum sauntered to the stage wearing a gray jumpsuit and vintage white shades.

"Hello, before I say anything, I just want to say how about a shou-tout to Kenan Thompson," Davidson said. "The guy's been in the zone for the past 30 years just making us smile. And he's an absolute treasure. I'm honored to call him a friend. This is really cool."

Then, a quick zinger.

"So, yeah. This mic is short as hell. I didn't come to rehearsal. It's funny because this is just like SNL because Kenan is doing all the work and I'm refusing to say what the writers want."

It also wouldn't have been a Pete Davidson appearance without a little self-deprecation.

"Thanks for having me here. The Emmys are so prestigious. Even being nominated for one could be the pinnacle of an actor's career. I assume," he said.

He then got right down to business and announced Ted Lasso as the winner for Outstanding Comedy Series, beating out Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building

and What We Do in the Shadows.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.