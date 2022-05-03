Pete Davidson Erased From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Fitting Moment on 'The Kardashians'

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is hard at work shedding weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress in time for the 2022 Met Gala. However, a key player in her life at the time was cut out of the episode, which was shot in the spring.

On the show, the 42-year-old reality star is seen traveling to Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Florida to have another fitting of Marilyn's iconic dress ahead of her Met Gala appearance. Eagle eyed fans quickly noticed that Kim's then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who traveled with her for the fitting, was not featured in the episode. He was, however, seen in a TMZ video that was released in May. That video showed Pete's involvement in the fitting, as he loaned Kim his shoulder while her hair stylist, Chris Appleton, lifted up her butt so she could fit into the look.

In The Kardashians recent episode, Pete is almost entirely edited out of the scene with the exception of his arms in a red-and-black plaid shirt.

Pete Davidson on 'The Kardashians' 'The Kardashians'/Hulu

Meanwhile in the TMZ video, Pete is seen chatting with Kim and discussing her Met Gala options, though this entire conversation was not included in the show.

Fans will have to wait until next week to see if Pete is featured more prominently on The Kardashians, as he was Kim's date to the Met Gala.

In a previous trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians, which came out before the pair split in August, Kim is seen in her Met Gala after-party look asking Pete if he wants to take a shower with her. It remains to be seen whether that will still be featured in the show.

Last month, a source shared with ET that the exes still keep in touch.

"Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source said. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."

